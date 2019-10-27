Share:

KARACHI - The de­pression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm “KYARR”, says the Met Office.

The cyclone is expected to bring a wet spell for southern parts of Sindh and the Makran coastal belt in Balochistan.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) says that cyclonic storm “KYARR” lay centered at 10:00 PST of 25 Octo­ber 2019 about 1050 km Southeast of Karachi. It is likely to intensify further into a severe tropical cy­clone and move in west or northwest direction to­wards Oman coast.

The weather depart­ment has denied any threat to Pakistan’s coast­al area from this system. However, fishermen are advised to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea. Cyclone Kyarr is ex­pected to bring rainfall in lower Sindh region and the coastal belt of Makran, met office said.

According to the weath­er advisory, the lower Sindh and Makran are ex­pected to receive rainfall from Oct 28-30 under the influence of the cyclone Kyarr. Tropical cyclone Kyarr formed in the Ara­bian Sea, near the coast of western India on Friday.

Kyarr will bring bands of heavy rain and gusty wind to the coast of west­ern India through Satur­day, Indian weather re­ports said.