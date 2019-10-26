Share:

Rawalpindi-A woman was killed while two other men sustained bullet injuries in aerial firing incident in a marriage ceremony in Daddu Village, sources informed on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 rescuers shifted the dead body and the two maimed men to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. The deceased has been identified as Shamim Bibi (40), they added.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni. City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana also took stern action on occurrence of sadistic incident and ordered registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the groom and his father, sources said.

According to sources, there was a function to celebrate wedding of Hamza son of Safdar (a revenue officer in land revenue department) in Daddu Village where some participants equipped with sophisticated weapons came and resorted aerial firing. In result, bullets hit the woman and two other men wounding them critically, sources said adding that the woman died on the spot. Rescue 1122 were called in which moved the victims to DHQ Hospital, they said.

A heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, rushed to the scene and took two men including cousin of groom into custody. However, the groom and his father Safdar Patwari managed to escape from the scene. CPO Faisal Rana took stern action on happening of incident and ordered police to nab the groom and his father in connection with murder case.

Dead body found in Dhaghal Village

Meanwhile,Saddar Bairooni police have recovered a dead body of a man from Dhaghal Village and shifted it to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased could not be as certain so far by the investigators. Police mentioned the occurrence of crime in daily crime register and begun investigation, sources said. Similarly, three men were injured after being hit with a speeding train in Fateh Jhang, informed Rescue 1122. The rescuers moved the victims to DHQ, said a spokesperson.