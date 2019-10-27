Share:

SYEDWALA - Federal Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ejaz Ahmad Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of Guru Nanak International University here tomorrow (October 28). Talking to APP here, he said the government was providing foolproof security to the Sikh community besides all other facilities.

The minister said that after reaching Nankana Sahib on Friday, he visited the site of the proposed university and also reviewed arrangements made for the Sikh devotees, who would visit the town in connection with 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak .

Meanwhile, the district administration officials briefed the minister about the arrangements made for accommodating the Sikh visitors as well as for the university foundation laying ceremony.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

It is worth mentioning here that four-day 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak would kick off here on Nov 12, in which a large number of Sikh yatrees were expected to participate from across the world.