ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doctors on Saturday conducted more medical tests of former president Asif Ali Zardari due to his unstable medical situation, said the hospital spokesperson.

Dr. Waseem Khawaja informed The Nation that doctors conducted some tests of former president adding that his life is out of danger. Regarding medical tests, he said that former president is a cardiac patient and the medical board has also called urologist to examine his medical condition.

He added that a pathologist and physiotherapist have also been called for further examination of his blood tests and backbone pain.

Dr. Khawaja added that the medical board also took ultrasound of the former president. “His blood platelets have also decreased to 90,000,” he said. The sources said that the former president is already being given insulin on daily basis and physiotherapy because of pain in backbone and neck.

Sources also said that former president is taking restricted diet being provided from his home.

Zardari is admitted in cardiac centre of PIMS which has been declared sub-jail by the administration. A four-member medical board comprising Professor Saji Siddiqui, Dr. Naeem Malik, Dr. Amir Shah and Dr. Zulfiqar Ghori are examining former president. The medical board recommended retaining him at hospital after his shifting to PIMS from Adiala jail.

The medical board had taken the medical tests including blood pressure, sugar test, X-ray, ECG, ECO, MRI, blood and urine tests earlier.

It had earlier found the former president’s pulse unstable and sugar level low than normal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik expressed concerns over the health condition of the former president and stressed providing him healthcare.

He added that according to report submitted by jail administration in the Senate Standing Committee on Health, former president’s health condition is unstable.