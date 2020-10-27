Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 10-bed free kidney dialysis unit has been made functional in IIMCT Railway General Hospital (RGH).

“The unit has started working to improve health facilities for deserving patients of Pakistan Railways,” said Dr Arbaz Khan, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) while talking to a group of journalists on Monday. The free kidney dialysis unit was made functional on special directions of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he said. He said some dialysis machines have been separated for the patients suffering from Hepatitis B and C.

“All the employees of Pakistan Railways can get free of cost medical facilities in the unit,” said DMS.

He added the management would also install a state-of-the-art CT Scan Machine in the hospital that is being brought from Germany. The cost of the machine is Rs3.5 million that would be paid by Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMICT), he said adding that it would be the first hospital in seven divisions where the facility of free kidney dialysis is available for needy patients. He said that the government was committed to improving the health sector and major improvements in this area would be visible soon.

He said the government was seriously concerned about the health issues in the country and health was one of the present government’s top priorities.

He added that healthcare indicators had been on the decline for decades