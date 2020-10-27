Share:

BAJAUR - The district administration arrested 11 traders over profiteering and overcharging during the ongoing crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Bajaur district.

Talking to newsmen, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Raheem said that most of traders including wholesalers and distributors of essential commodities were arrested from Khar and Sadiqabad bazaars. He said that crackdown against the profiteers had been launched on the special directives of provincial government.

He said the traders were arrested for profiteering, overcharging and violating the official price list fixed by the administration after consultation with leaders of traders’ associations weeks ago.

The AC disclosed that several wholesalers and distributors were also involved in lessening of weight of commodities items packed in bags by the main suppliers.

Moreover, Fazal Raheem termed the arrest and detection of such anti-human elements a big achievement of the administration to check rise in prices of commodities in the district.

He claimed that as per his investigation and information, about 90 percent wholesalers and main dealers were involved in such unlawful activities.