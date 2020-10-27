Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the Punjab Emergency Council meeting at 90-SQA on Monday and approved different steps including enhancing the retirement age from 45 to 50 years to further improve Rescue 1122 service.

The meeting approved pay and other fringe benefits for rescuers during training as well as regularization of 3,235 employees.

It also approved a six month’s extension for Dr Rizwan Naseer for the post of DG Rescue 1122 and the CM directed that appointment of a new incumbent should be ensured within this period.

He was told that more than six lac persons have benefited from motorbike ambulance service.

Addressing the meeting, the CM directed that availability of emergency exits in high-rise buildings and commercial plazas should be ensured and ordered a report after a comprehensive inspection of such buildings adding that availability of hydrants should be ensured so that fire-brigade vehicles may not have to go far away for fetching water.

The installation of fire safety equipment should also be ensured and the CM announced to expand the scope of motorbike ambulance service to the district level.

“Every district will be given 50 bikes for ambulance service”, he directed the concerned officials. Usman Buzdar affirmed that 250 new ambulances have been procured as rescue 1122 will be run in a non-traditional manner.

He directed to solve promotion matters of Rescue 1122 staff at the earliest as enough delay had already occurred and there was no room for any further procrastination.

The Chief Minister also directed the constitution of a committee under the Law Minister to solve service rule matters to make the Rescue 1122 a state-of-the-art institution.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, MPAs Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Khadeeja Umer, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, ACSs of Home and LG depts and others attended the meeting.

CM condemns blasphemous sketches

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the encouragement of blasphemous caricatures by the French President.

In a strong-worded statement issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister termed it as the most abhorrent and profane move to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims adding that there was no room for such a disgusting act in any civilized society.

“No one can even think of mocking the Prophets and any act of disrespecting the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the garb of freedom of expression is totally beyond the pale”, the CM observed.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that the utmost reverence and respect of the last Prophet of Allah Almighty, Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the part and parcel of the faith of all the Muslims around the world. “How can the freedom of expression be ensured by hurting the religious sentiments of the crores of Muslims”, he enquired.

The Chief Minister maintained that this move had strongly disturbed the Muslims and no one should be allowed to play with the religious sentiments of others in the guise of freedom of expression.