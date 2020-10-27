Share:

GILGIT - The government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has planned several programmes to mark October 27 as a ‘Black Day’ in all ten districts of GB to express solidarity with the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, facing brutalities at the hands of Indian forces and the government for the last 73 years. October 27 is the day when miseries of Kashmiris started, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019, depriving the held territory of the special status. All arrangements have been finalised to observe the day for highlighting the Indian brutalities and massive human rights violations. Public gatherings, rallies and protest demonstrations would be held at district and tehsil levels across the GB in compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs. Through these events, people and the government of Gilgit Baltistan will highlight the gross human rights abuses being committed in the occupied Kashmir such as extra-judicial killings, and blinding of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.