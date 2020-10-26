Share:

LAHORE-Alyia obtained first position with 150 points in the ladies singles event of the Azadi-e-Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Tournament being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to information made available here on Monday, Mrs Mishal Malik, wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yaseen Malik, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and inaugurated the tournament. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) President Ijaz ur Rehman, Secretary Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Mark Group Pakistan Chairman Dr Mansoor Ahmed and Insaf Welfare President Habib Malik were also present on the occasion.

Sumera secured second position with 147 points while Rehana earned third spot with 129 points. The players from across the country are participating in the tournament, which includes nine events categories, singles masters, doubles, deaf, team, women, inter university, inter school, amateur and media.

The semifinal and final of the championship would be played on October 29 and October 30, respectively. The concluding and prize distribution ceremony would be held on October 30 where trophies and certificates would be awarded to the players.