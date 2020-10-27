Share:

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday confirmed interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others in Lahore NAB office clash case. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the pre-arrest bail applications filed by 32 PML-N leaders and workers, including Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar. MPA Saiful Malook Kokhar, MPA Mirza Javed and 28 others appeared before the court, at the start of proceedings. A counsel on behalf of Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar moved applications for one-time exemption from personal appearance, which were accepted by the court. The defence counsel argued before the court the accused were present outside NAB office to express solidarity with PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz but they were not involved in clashes with police. They submitted that allegations levelled against their clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to them. However, Additional Prosecutor General Punjab opposed the plea and stated that it was a planned attack and the accused attempted to stop a state institution from performing its duties.. He stated the statements of ten injured had been recorded whereas the custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail applications.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved the verdict for a short time and later, confirmed the interim bail of the accused.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team

in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protesters.