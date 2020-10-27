Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated the manufactured association of the opposition parties is bent upon obstructing the national development, adding that PDM is following the agenda of the enemies.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM emphasized that the state institutions are respectable for all because strengthening of the institutions is, in fact, strengthening of the country.

The elements trying to weaken the institutions were, in fact, conspiring against the country, he added. The CM asserted that those having wicked designs against the institutions will face defeat and the nation will not forgive those who did this.

He made it clear that every effort of making the institutions controversial will be foiled.

The CM strongly condemned the speeches of opposition leaders at Quetta public gathering.

The opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest, the CM regretted.

Sports Minister apprises CM about dept’s performance:

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented the two-year departmental performance report and sports newsletter. The Minister disclosed that a comprehensive sports promotion plan has been devised and the monthly newsletter will also be published regularly. The CM appreciated the performance and directed to work with more zeal for the promotion of sports activities.

New stadiums and sports grounds will be developed in different tehsils and towns along to promote traditional sports at the grassroots. Sports complexes and gymnasiums for women will also be established at divisional level along-with sports schools for the promotion of sports activities, he added. Secretary and DG Sports were also present.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF GIRL’S MOLESTATION:

Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the incident of girl’s molestation in Chiniot and directed to provide justice to the victim along-with arrest of other accomplices as the accused Shahid has been nabbed by the police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about injury of a motorcyclist due to kite twine at Ravi Road and directed action against the SHO. Complete implementation of anti-kite law will be ensured across the province and failure in stopping the kite flying incidents, despite strict instructions, is the negligence of the concerned police, he said. Action will be initiated against the concerned SHO over the complaint of kite flying in future; he added and directed the best treatment for the injured.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF ACID THROWING INCIDENT:

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about acid throwing over two sisters and directed action against the perpetrators. He directed to provide the best treatment to the injured sisters and the ailing father is also admitted to the hospital on the direction of the chief minister.