Share:

islamabad - Auto-theft gangs have pilfered a car and three motorcycles from different areas of twin cities, informed sources on Monday. Surprisingly, a motorcycle was taken away from outside office of ASP/SDPO Gujar Khan Cirlce, they said.

Police have registered cases against the auto-theft gang members on complaints of victims and started investigation with no recovery so far.

According to details, a citizen Raheel lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Sihala stating that he parked his car in a market near T-Chowk Rawat. He added that unknown car lifters stole his car.

Another citizen namely Asad alerted Gujar Khan police that his motorcycle was picked away by robbers from outside the office of SDPO Gujar Khan Cirlce.

Hamza Saeed, a resident of G-10/2, told PS Ramna officials that his motorcycle bearing was taken away by thieves. Another victim namely Muhammad Raffique, a member of Rescue 1122 team, appeared before PS Gujar Khan and stated unidentified robbers stole his official motorcycle from the parking of THQ Hospital, Gujar Khan, sources said. Police have registered cases against auto-theft gangs involved in crime and started investigation, they said.

Meanwhile, PS Bani Gala officials have busted two criminal gangs comprising 10 members and recovered cash, mobile phones, valuables and weapons from them, according to a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Owing these efforts, teams headed by SP (City) Omer Khan under the supervision DSP Iqbal Khan including SHO Asim Ghafar Zahidi, Sub- Khuram Aslam, ASIs Munair Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Younas Ali, Muhammad Ahmed and other officials successfully arrested 10 members of two criminal gangs. They have been identified as Yousaf, Ameer Zaman, Masood Khan, Iftakhar, Bahar Ali and Mudassar Khan, abdul Wahab, Adnan Farooq, Mohsan Ali and Hamad.

Police team also recovered cash, motorbike, mobile phones, valuables, and weapons used in various criminal incidents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting citizens at gun point in various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful for more recovery from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.