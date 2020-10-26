Share:

LAHORE-Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has underlined its commitment to creating unique and rewarding shopping experiences for its customers with the enhancement of its online delivery system. As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Carrefour has taken several steps towards offering its customers even more value, quality and choice by extending its range of quality products and increasing the number of its online delivery areas. From November, Carrefour’s online shoppers will be able to choose from a wider range of 11,000 products, having previously been given access to 9,000 items through its mobile application. With the recent expansion in delivery areas in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad (Emporium, Packages, Fortress, Amanah, WTC and LuckyOne Malls), and Faisalabad’s Lyallpur Galleria, customers can expect to receive same-day product deliveries in 350 areas. Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “At Carrefour, we aim to serve our customers and communities by offering the very best service delivery possible. To that end, every single thing we do is guided by our commitment to value, quality and choice: these three factors being fundamental to our customers’ happiness. Today, especially in the wake of the coronavirus, more customers are turning to online shopping in search of greater convenience and safety. This is why we have enhanced our online platforms and delivery system. It is also why we have extended the range of products we offer.

We are wholly committed to offering the people and communities we serve access to quality products at the best prices.

The growth of our product range, in addition to our expanded delivery network and improved delivery times, is fully geared towards realizing this commitment.”

This follows on from a notable shift in customer preferences and behaviors, with more shoppers taking to online and digital platforms to engage with retailers as they prioritize safety and convenience. Carrefour has accordingly accelerated its digital transformation in response to this change in behavior, supporting its customers to enjoy speedy, streamlined shopping experiences; experiences that allow them to place orders from the comfort of their own homes. For added convenience, these orders are delivered straight to their doorsteps. Carrefour has also consolidated its supply chain distribution processes to ensure that all products remain fully stocked at all times to meet rising customer demand.