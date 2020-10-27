Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal on Monday while recalling failure on the part of previous governments in Balochistan to deliver assured that he was fully committed to ensuring good governance in the province by eliminating backwardness and tackling other issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that Balochistan was neglected in the past and was only remembered when politicians needed it the most; at the time when their political careers were at stake, adding no one could accept the narrative which the opposition parties (PDM) had started presenting all of a sudden as it was basically the agenda of country’s enemies.

The CM opined that the sole purpose of the PDM leaders’ protest movement was to save themselves from the accountability process, and for that they could go to any extent.

“We failed to use our resources in a planned and judicious manner,” he said, adding that from now on, he would use “our own resources for speedy economic and social development” of the province and its people.

In the past, he said, these opposition leaders had used institutions to protect their corruption only.

Kamal said that opposition parties had no public interest agenda and they were trying to hoodwink the people through criticism for the sake of criticism.

“The prime minister and his team have been taking solid steps to improve the country’s economy. The journey of public service will not halt and will continue,” the CM expressed the resolve.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also lamented the remarks made by Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Shah Owais Noorani during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Quetta, in which he had said he wished to see Balochistan as a separate state.

Kamal urged the opposition to stop making such statements as all provinces of the country were equal, rather Balochistan was the country’s largest province.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was promoting the narrative of Pakistan’s enemies which is shameful.

Kamal said holding protests was the right of the opposition, but it should refrain from defaming the national institutions for their personal interests.