Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 329,375. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,745.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 773 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 144,114 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 103,082 in Punjab, 39,119 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,181 in Islamabad, 15,839 in Balochistan, 3,849 in Azad Kashmir and 4,191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,599 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,336 in Punjab, 1,270 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 213 in Islamabad, 91 in GB and 87 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,317,678 coronavirus tests and 27,133 in last 24 hours. 311,440 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 576 patients are in critical condition.