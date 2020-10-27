Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said here on Monday that 278 new cases of the coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours when 8,157 samples were tested, raising the tally to 144,114 while one more patient died overnight, lifting the death toll to 2,599.

In a statement issued from CM House on Monday, Murad Shah said that 8,157 samples were tested against which 278 new cases emerged that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,598,936 tests had been conducted all over Sindh which diagnosed 144,114 cases, of them 95 percent or 136,840 patients had recovered, including 186 overnight.

The CM said that one more patient died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,599 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

According to the CM, currently 4,675 patients are under treatment, of them 4,398 are in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 273 at different hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah said that out 278 new cases 193 had been detected from Karachi, including 85 from South, 53 from East, 22 from Central, 20 from Korangi, 10 from West and three from Malir.

He added that Hyderabad had 16 cases, Kambar six, Jamshoro and Sujawal five each, Badin four, Umerkot three, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana and Jacobabad two each, Matiari, Sukkur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad one each.

Shah urged people of the province to wear masks, wash hands regularly and avoid hand shake.