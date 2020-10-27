Share:

SUKKUR - The counter terrorism department (CTD) police Sukkur have shot dead two terrorists of banned organisation TTP.

According to CTD police Sukkur, an encounter took place with terrorists near Jaccababad on Sunday late night, who were on a motorcycle from Balochistan, entering Sindh to carry out a suicide attack on the public rally of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Police said that terrorists attacked a CTD team, which retaliated and in exchange of firing two TTP terrorists were killed.

Over 300 ball bearings, 1 kg explosive material, 600 gram nut and bolts, one meter detonator wire of 300 grams of iron and two TT pistols were recovered from their possession. Both terrorists were identified as Mujeebullah and Muhammad Anwar, while an FIR of the incident registered at CTD police Sukkur.

NAB Sukkur recovers 60,000 wheat bags:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs250 million during the raids on godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot.

The NAB team in the presence of the respective civil and judicial magistrates had also sealed the godowns.