The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved various plans, including revival of Pakistan Railways.

The Cabinet meeting was held in the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The meeting also discussed overall political and economic situation in the country. Many development plans were approved during the meeting, including export of livestock for leaders in Arab countries.

A report regarding import of wheat was also presented in the meeting; in addition the federal cabinet briefed the meeting on stock of essential commodities.

The ministry of Trade briefed the Cabinet on timeline of wheat import while the Ministry of Industry on sugar import and reduction in sugar price.

The federal cabinet also approved a comprehensive revival plan for Pakistan Railways. However, approval of regarding installation of communication system and related goods were postponed until the next meeting.