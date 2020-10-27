Share:

LAHORE - Church of Pakistan and leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought while denouncing sacriligeous caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) in France said that actions of French President Emmanuel Macron has sabotaged endeavours regarding interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue.

Addressing a Joint Press conference here on Monday, leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought alongwith Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony said that Islamic phobia is affecting seriously Muslims as well as faithfuls of other religions across the world.

The religious leadership underlined that UN should come forward to ensure legislation for honour and sanctity of all the Heavenly Religions and heavenly scriptures.

On this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, was also flanked by representatives from Church of Pakistan Dr. Azad Marshall, Father James Chunan, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Pastor Abid, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, Allama Younas Hassan,Syed Osama Bukhari, Maulana Naeem Badsha and others. The religious leadership speaking on this occasion stated that all the Heavenly Religions commands for peace, harmony, leniency and affection among faithfuls of all the religions. The clerics also stated that whatever is going on in France, it has no linkage with any religion.

Church of Pakistan leadership and leadership of all the religions and religious schools of thought condemned French incident. Speaking on this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran khan has represented sentiments of the peaceful elements of the world.

He also added that Pakistan's Foreign Office is in contact with world leadership and Muslim countries on France issue. In the Foreign Ministerial level meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an unanimous stance will be presented on French President actions through an approved resolution. Responding to a question on this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony said that OIC, Muslim World League, Jamiatul Azhar and other Islamic Organisations are in contact to assume joint action against sacriligeous caricatures issue in France.

The honour and sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) is dear to Muslims against anything else of the world. It should be understood that any compromise will not be made on sanctity and honour of Namoos-e-Mustafa (S.A.W).

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also stated that interfaith harmony councils are being constituted all over the country. He also announced that Friday seromns will be held on Seerat-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) all over the country.