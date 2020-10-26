Share:

LAHORE-Government should take chambers on board to effectively control inflation. Secretaries of departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners should sit with chambers and formulate a long-term strategy to curb price hike. These views were expressed by President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Mazoor Chaudhry during meetings with different delegation of business associations here on Monday. They said the trade bodies are given respect and weightage all over the world when policies are formed, same practices should be exercised in Pakistan.

Talking to a two-member team of Punjab Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Support Unit, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Mian Tariq Misbah said that the LCCI appreciates the initiatives being taken by the UNDP for the alleviation of poverty. He said the SDGs continuation is important, adding that Pakistan is yet to do a lot to end hunger and poverty.

He lauded the initiative of UNDP Pakistan for engaging the representatives of private sector to ensure progress on implementation of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030 .

He said UNDP is playing an important role for attaining these goals through its work in some 170 countries, adding that “We understand that Pakistan has yet to do a lot to alleviate poverty and hunger. We still need to take certain steps to provide quality education to our nationals and ensure women rights in our society. Undoubtedly, there are number of challenges which the government alone cannot overcome”, he added.

The best way is to collaborate with each other, he said, adding clubbing together all the resources and plans to outreach the masses. The dream of social and economic empowerment requires all out efforts to get materialized.

Earlier, the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) led by Vice Chairmen Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, Capt. M. Akram and Tofeeq Sherwani called on the LCCI office-bearers. Mian Tariq Misbah said that the government should include engineering, pharmaceuticals and rice sectors into zero-rated regime.