Share:

LAHORE-Hussain Talat’s maiden double-century and Test opener Shan Masood’s 15th first-class century put Southern Punjab in a commanding position against a hapless Northern on the second day of the four-day first round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at the National Bank of Pakistan Complex on Monday.

Hussain, playing his 41st first-class match, clubbed 33 fours and six sixes in a 310-ball 253, while Shan belted 17 fours in a 185-ball 134 as Southern Punjab declared their first innings at 507-9 in reply to Northern’s 165 after starting the second day’s proceedings at the overnight score of 174-1. When stumps were called for the day, Northern, 342 runs in arrears, were jolted by Test pacer M Abbas (2-13) as they finished at 31-3 and facing the prospects of an innings defeat as they still require 311 runs to make Southern Punjab bat again.

Shan and Hussain, who resumed on 80 and 53 runs, respectively put on 185 runs for the second wicket, while Hussain added another 63 runs for the seventh wicket with Bilawal Bhatti (31). Hussain reached his century from 149 balls with 14 fours and two sixes while his double-century came off 237 balls with 28 fours and four sixes. For Northern, captain Nauman Ali claimed 4-153, while Athar Mehmood bagged 3-86.

An interesting match was developing at the National Stadium where Fawad Alam was leading Sindh’s fightback against defending champions Central Punjab. After Central Punjab added two more runs to their overnight score of 205-9 to be bowled out for 207 in 86.4 overs, they hit back to reduce Sindh to 113-6 before Fawad Alam fought gallantly to see his side to 196-6 from 80 overs at stumps, still 11 runs behind.

At the UBL Sports Complex, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and Test spinner Yasir Shah combined to bundle out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a modest 167 in 46.5 overs to help Balochistan secure a 195-run first innings lead. When play ended, Balochistan, who scored 362 in the first innings, had reached 34-1 to lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 229 runs with nine second innings wickets intact. Khurram recorded figures of 5-27, his fourth five-fer in 21th match, while Yasir Shah had figures of 4-94 that took his career first-class wickets to 584. For KP, Khalid Usman (57*), Kamran Ghulam (42) and Sajid Khan (27) were the notable run-scorers.

Earlier, Balochistan resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 310-7 and were dismissed for 362 in 110.2 overs. Bismillah Khan, who began at 102, was out after scoring 118. Together with Khurram Shahzad (37), Bismillah added 52 runs for the eighth wickets. For KP, Sajid Khan snapped up 3-96, while Junaid Khan, Ahmed Jamal and Imran Khan Sr took two wickets apiece.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AT THE NBP COMPLEX

NORTHERN (1ST INNINGS) 165 all out, 48.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 29, Umar Amin 29, Sarmad Bhatti 25, Hammad Azam 24, Zeeshan Malik 24; Zahid Mahmood 4-41, Salman Ali Agha 3-34) AND 31-3 (Faizan Riaz 1*, Asif Ali 4*, M Abbas 2-13) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB (1ST INNINGS) 507-9d , 113.1 overs (Hussain Talat 253, Shan Masood 134, Umar Siddique 40, Bilawal Bhatti 31; Nauman Ali 4-153, Athar Mehmood 3-86).

AT THE NSK

CENTRAL PUNJAB (1ST INNINGS) 207 all out, 86.4 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 69, M Saad 51, Kamran Akmal 24; Tabish Khan 5-44) vs SINDH (1ST INNINGS) 196-6, 80 overs (Fawad Alam 90*, Khurram Manzoor 35; Ahmed Bashir 2-46, Waqas Maqsood 2-49).

AT THE UBL SPORTS COMPLEX

BALOCHISTAN 362 all out, 110.2 overs (Bismillah Khan 118, Kashif Bhatti 98, Sami Aslam 56, Khurram Shehzad 37; Sajid Khan 3-96, Junaid Khan 2-53, Ahmed Jamal 2-70, Imran Khan Sr 2-72) AND 34 for one (Sami Aslam 15*, Khurram Shahzad 4*) vs KP (1ST INNINGS) 167 all out, 46.5 overs (Khalid Usman 57*, Kamran Ghulam 42, Sajid Khan 27; Khurram Shahzad 5-27, Yasir Shah 4-94).