LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday directed the concerned officials to compile lists of land grabbers along with their complete details so that operation could be launched against them.

The lists should include the names and other details of serving or retired officers as well as other influential persons who provided support to the occupiers of public and private lands and properties across the province, the IGP said.

“Names of their associates, identity cards numbers, details of criminal records, full address, apparent occupation/livelihood, phone numbers, support groups and the lands or properties occupied by them should be mentioned in these lists,” Ghani ordered.

“All these details should be sent to the Central Police Office by Wednesday, October 28,” he said, and added that these instructions had been forwarded to the Additional IG Special Branch and all regional police officers (RPOs) of the province, including capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The letter, issued on October 22, instructed all command officers in the province to use only credible information to encircle active groups and criminals occupying public and private lands and property across the province.