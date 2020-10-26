Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s a doting mother of three. But Jennifer Garner was forced to dismiss rumors she’s expecting her fourth child after sharing a Halloween Instagram photo over the weekend. The actress, 48, posted a photo of her impressive pumpkin carving skills, which featured a mini pumpkin inside a large variety, leading one fan to assume it was a pregnancy announcement. The fresh-faced star looked delighted with her efforts, proudly holding her creation in front of her and beaming for the camera. ‘When you and your jack-o-lantern share a vibe’ she captioned the photo along with three pumpkin emojis. The caption and snap prompted one of the actress’ 9.8million followers to reply with ‘I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second.’