Share:

ISLAMABAD-After rising to fame as an actress, she has become quite the successful businesswoman with the launch of The Honest Company.But it was all about family time for Jessica Alba, when she was seen going on a shopping spree with her daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, nine, in Los Angeles. The 39 year old screen star appeared to be putting safety first during their stop at Urban Outfitters, as she was seen toting a large spray bottle of alcohol sanitizer.She cut a stylish figure for the outing, wearing a khaki green top with matching green jogging bottoms, which she complemented with a taupe wide-brimmed hat.Rounding out her ensemble with a long cashmere beige scarf and matching booties, the California native wore a protective face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.