LAHORE - Former Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge, Mr Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, Monday announced his judgement in Saleem Malik’s appeal in relation to his plea that PCB should issue a Clearance Certificate in his favour. In the concluding paragraphs of the 11-page judgement, Justice Chauhan wrote: “Appellant (Saleem Malik) is seeking a Clearance Certificate from PCB to the effect that he is not involved in any kind of match-fixing or betting. This prayer for issuance of NOC from PCB (the employer) is unnatural. “Appellant has applied for a job or post or permission to run a Cricket Academy under PCB and at the same time is seeking NOC from PCB. This prayer cannot be granted. “The appellant had to show his good character independent of PCB. He cannot ask PCB to issue NOC for providing him a job or grant him permission. “The appeal in hand is disposed of holding that PCB shall not use the transcripts dated 25-5-2000 against the appellant (Saleem Malik) without verifying the same against original tapes. PCB is further directed to decide the application of the appellant (Saleem Malik) for the post of batting coach, either way.”