ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Black Day will be observed today (October 27) across Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Apart from seminars, rallies have been planned to condemn illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against people in the IIOJK. Prime Minister Imran Khan on this occasion has said that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri people and extend all possible support to them until they realize their legitimate right to self-determination.

In his message on Kashmir Black Day, the Prime Minister said that despite unabated Indian atrocities for more than seven decades posing an existential threat, India is unable to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said that India’s unilateral actions, military siege and communication blockade accompanied by illegal measures to bring about demographic change in IIOJK since 5th August 2019, have exposed yet another dimension of RSS-inspired ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

He noted that the dangerous mix of extremist ideology (Hindutva) and hegemonic designs (Akhand Bharat) is imperiling regional peace and stability.

He urged the international community to take practical steps to stop India from using state-terrorism as a tool to destabilize the region and to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“This is the only way durable peace and stability can be ensured in South Asia,” he concluded.

The Kashmir Black Day represents a dark chapter in the human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory and subjugate people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir by India represents an international dispute, the solution of which is firmly anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions in accordance with the UN Charter.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, on Monday urged people to observe October 27 as Black Day.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement said that after abrogation of Articles 370/35A by Modi fascist Indian government which gave special powers to the Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories by might policy, India had lost its claim on Jammu and Kashmir and it had no other claim than that of a military and illegal occupier.

The statement said that Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation of their motherland.

The statement said that Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle and said that neither have they accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future.

In a related development, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will today hold cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris brothers who are fighting for their right of self-determination.

The day is being aimed to highlight atrocities committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

An ‘exhibition of photographs and paintings’ will be held to show the plight of Kashmiris.

Video documentaries will also be screened on large projector at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A speech competition and tableaus will also be held among students from various educational institutions of the federal capital.

Banners with slogans in support of the Kashmir would also be displayed at prominent locations at Lok Virsa premises at Shakarparian.