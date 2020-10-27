Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly condemned blasphemous caricatures in France by passing a unanimous resolution here on Monday.

The resolution was moved by Sumera Shams of PTI while members of both the treasury and opposition signed it asking the federal government to take up the issue at the level of the United Nations.

It urged the UN to enact laws with the aim of restricting such blasphemous content the world over. It said such events hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

The federal government was asked to begin a campaign worldwide against such acts to press the UN for legislation against the blasphemous content.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Nighat Orakzai moved another resolution, which was signed by members from the treasury and opposition. Through the resolution, the assembly sought passage of Journalists Protection Bill by the National Assembly and its instant implementation to protect the news media community.

It said journalism was an independent and sacred profession and people affiliated to it needed safe and secure environment so that they could independently continue their work.

The resolution said a few days back, a journalist Ali Imran was kidnapped and later released after protests by the media and civil society activists.

It said such happenings should be stopped and journalists be provided protection through effective legislation.

The House also passed another resolution expressing grief over the Jalalabad incident in which several people including women were killed in stampede.

The resolution said the people of Pakistan shared common religion, cultural and history with the people of Afghanistan and both the countries had trade relations for decades.

It said that proper arrangements should be made on both sides of the border for facilitating visa applicants. The resolution suggested to the federal government to take effective steps for easing visa process so that applicants on both side did not face any hardships.

Meanwhile, the issue of Billion Tree Tsunami was again taken up on the assembly floor, as the opposition members demanded inquiry into the alleged anomalies in it.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) lawmaker from Swat Sardar Khan through a question sough details of plantation in the district under the project and money spent on it.

Sardar Khan said he was not satisfied with the answer, saying the Forest Department had purchased plants from nurseries but those plants were transported out of the district and cheques were issued to a forest officer.

He claimed having the proofs of an inquiry but the Forest Department was reluctant to call a meeting and inform the stakeholders. He demanded sending the matter to the standing committee.

Also, PML-N parliamentary leader Sardar Yousaf Zaman backed sending the matter to the standing committee.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on information, said that an inquiry into the project had been completed and action would be taken against those found guilty in due course.

The assembly was informed that summary for extending the job tenure of contract doctors had been sent to the Chief Minister and their tenure would be extended for six months.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani raised the issue, saying the future of more than 1100 contract doctors was bleak.

But Kamran Bangash said the contract of doctors appointed for the Covid-19 emergency was being extended for six more months, because a second wave of Corona was also expected. However, he added, their services could not be regularised without clearing Public Service Commission exam.

The House also witnessed a rumpus when the opposition objected to Kamran Bangash’s replying to the question.

Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party and Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami said that according to rules special assistant and adviser were not authorised to reply to questions.

However, Kamran Bangash said that he would continue speaking on behalf of the ministers, prompting the speaker to ask both the sides to avoid exchanging broadsides and ensure that the assembly business continues amicably.