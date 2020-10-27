Share:

Peshawar - 0hief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Monday welcomed significant improvement in the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Pakistan Citizen Portal in resolving public grievances in the month of October and directed the administrative secretaries to expedite the process of resolving public grievances.

The performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding redressal of complaints on Citizen Portal has increased from 48% to 57% as compared to September. Presiding over the meeting of the Administrative Secretaries, the KP Chief Secretary urged them to ensure redressal of grievances lodged on the Citizen Portal so as to further improve the performance. The meeting also reviewed performance of other departments.

The Chief Secretary also expressed satisfaction over the Task Management System and file-tracking system and directed to further improve the performance. He said that all administrative secretaries should work on urgent basis for the approval of the annual development schemes.

The Chief Secretary also constituted a committee for urban plantation which would prepare and present its plan within 10 days. He was also briefed on the AIP schemes. He directed the administrative secretaries to make the recruitment process transparent.