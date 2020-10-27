Share:

Khyber - Residents of Tirah Valley, Khyber district, on Monday held a protest demonstration against restriction on Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles’ movement.

Under the banner of Jirga Pakistan, a large number of people took part in the demonstration. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. The participants of the rally also staged a sit-in and blocked Pak-Afghan Highway, Khyber Square, Bara Bazaar for all kind of vehicular movement.

Addressing the rally, the speakers including Jamaat-e-Islami youth chief Qazi Momin Afridi, convener Jirga Pakistan Abid Afridi, Haji Sher Bahadar and others said that NCP vehicles were allowed to run in other tribal districts but the authorities concerned prohibited movement of such vehicles from Tirah to Bara that was step mother and discriminatory behaviour with them.

They urged the authorities to allow them to run their NCP vehicles in Khyber district. The protesters threatened to continue protest till acceptance of their demand.