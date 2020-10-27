Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was killed and another woman injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire on the car they were travelling in on Saidpur on Monday, police said.

However, the other two persons including a three-year-old girl remained unhurt in the attack, police added.

The incident took place in the limits of Police Station (PS) New Town while the attackers managed to escape from the scene.

According to police, the two accused riding on a motorcycle ambushed the car on Saidpur Road near Kali Tanky, killing a man namely Imran and injuring a woman Kainat. Luckily, a man and three-year-old girl remained unhurt in armed attack on the car.

After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, police added.

A heavy contingent of police, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and SHO PS New Town Inspector Javed Iqbal Mirza, alone with investigators of HIU rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence.

The injured woman and the dead body were moved to hospital for medical treatment and autopsy by police.

“The reason behind the armed attack on car is an old enmity,” said SHO Javed Iqbal Mirza. He said Imran and Kainat are working together in a private lab while the woman was divorced by her husband some months ago.

He said police are investigating the murder case through different angles and would arrest the killers soon. FIR has been registered against the unknown killers, he said.