On this day 73 years ago, Indian Security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms. On August 5, 2019, India moved to alter the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and change its demographic structure. The illegal and unilateral Indian actions have been rejected by the Kashmiri people, by Pakistan, and by the international community for being in violation of International Law, relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and India’s own solemn commitments made bilaterally to Pakistan as well as to the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

For more than a year now, Kashmiris have been prisoners in their own homes, aliens in their own land, and unable to walk freely on their own streets. Over 900,000 Indian occupation forces, holding 8 million Kashmiris, have turned the occupied territory into the world’s largest open prison. India’s inhuman military siege, continued blockade, continuing torture and brutal repression and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, have shown the real face of the ‘Hindutva’—driven RSS-BJP regime and its extremist designs. The international media and human rights organisations continue to document the tragedy of Kashmir as it goes on unfolding.

Despite the horrendous nature and scale of Indian atrocities, and facing the worst form of Indian state—terrorism, the people of IIOJK have demonstrated remarkable courage, strength and resilience. They have proved that India cannot break their will with the use of brute force.

I would like to assure my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, that we honour their sacrifices and salute their indomitable spirit as we observe this Black Day. We also re-affirm our unflinching support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle. This support and solidarity will continue until the Kashmiris achieve their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the international law, United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.