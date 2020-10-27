Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the National Accountability

Bureau (NAB), Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has directed to utilise all available resources for concluding the mega corruption cases on scientific basis.

The NAB chairman was chairing a high-level meeting of the Bureau here yesterday to review the overall performance of the national watchdog.

The meeting reviewed under-trial cases and decided that the Prosecution and Operation Divisions would pursue the cases in coordination after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses’ statements. It also reviewed improving the standard of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations.

The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of forensic science laboratory. It also decided to impart on job short courses for capacity building of investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements as per law.

The Chairman NAB directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of Combined Investigation Team (CIT).

Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of chairman. By ensuring persistent vigilance the required legal assistance could be provided if required, the meeting said.

The Chairman NAB said that right now 1230 corruption references are under trial in different Accountability courts of the country. The relevant DGs should ensure that these cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible the recovery of looted money from corrupt elements.

He said that NAB is a national institution making sincere efforts to eliminate corruption. He said that the performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutes.

The increase in receipt of complaints as compared to last year’s shows enhanced confidence of people on the Bureau.

He said NAB officers should utilise their energies on concluding investigations, inquiries on merit in a transparent way. He said that the faith of NAB is corruption-free Pakistan.

NAB officers should ensure implementing zero tolerance policy sans caring about any propaganda or pressure as per law, he said adding NAB is a people friendly institute. All the people visiting NAB should be dealt with respect and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard, the chairman said.