Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said yesterday that adoption of technology was imperative to meet modern-day challenges and for development of the country. He was talking to media here during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Ministry of Science and an international consortium EGV regarding electric busses. EGV is one of the largest bus manufacturing companies and, under the agreement, now it will manufacture electric busses for Pakistan. “This is our second contract of electric buses with a British company,” he said. He said Pakistan will compete with the India soon in the field of electric buses. “In the first phase,” Fawad Chaudhry said, “electric busses will ply on roads in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad”. He said in the next two to three years, the entire motorway network will be shifted to electric vehicle charging facility. He said all motorway networks will be shifted on electric vehicle charging in next two to three years. Fawad said media should play balancing role and promote these kinds of things.

He said billions of rupees have been spent on Lahore Metro Train and now there is need to give Rs 12 billion subsidy to this train project. He said Pakistan is manufacturing JF-17 Thunder, Al-Khalid Tanks, TV and mobiles and several other electronic devices. He said there is need to manufacture electric devices to overcome the economic issues. Speaking on the occasion, CEO EJV appreciated the federal government policies regarding electric vehicles and said his company will play its role in making Pakistan prosperous.