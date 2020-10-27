Share:

KARACHI - The Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee (PCIC) working on the development of Karachi has decided to maintain width of nullahs as per master plan; therefore, human settlements and commercial units established along their embankments would be relocated.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Humayoon Aziz, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, GOC & Chief Coordinator PCIC Maj Gen Aqeel Ahmed, Addl Secretary Ministry of Planning Aziz Uqaili, Brig Waseem of NDMA, Director ISPR Brig Jahagir, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Secretary LG Najam Shah, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan and MD SSWMB Zubair Channa and other concerned.

The meeting was told that there were 13,441 households and 2,948 commercial establishments on four nullahs and one river. They include 5,916 households and 2,412 commercial units on Gujjar nullah, 4,480 households and 380 commercial units on Orangi nullah, 1,049 households and 156 commercial units of Mahmoodabad nullah and 1,996 households on Malir River. The government has issued vacation notices to the people living and doing business on nullahs and Malir River.

The CM was told that the NED University was conducting a survey. The TORs of the survey include analysing length, width and capacities of the existing storm water drains of 44 major drains, the survey of nullahs with a number of physical structures and to develop a drone assisted mapping and outline of the encroached land.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput said that surveys of nine nullahs of district East, including Mahmoodabad nullah had been completed while the survey of the district Central nullah would be completed by the end of this week. The meeting decided to conduct technical study of the nullahs by conducting hydrologic and hydraulic modeling studies.

Under the technical study demarcation of existing drainage network, quantification of the expected flows in the region, cross-section details of nullahs would be used to assess the capacity of existing sections to cater the flows. An ideal cross-section would be proposed for each drain based on terrain and flow models for current and future improvement and to prepare best management plans for drainage network to mitigate the risk of urban flooding. The CM directed commissioner Karachi to complete the technical study within next three months.

Keeping in view different factors, the meeting decided to maintain actual width of nullahs as per master plan for the purpose human settlements and commercial establishments would be removed from the site, however, NED University study results for determining optimal size of nullahs would be considered. The NED University was authorised to design the nullahs as per master plan.

The meeting decided to work out different models of human resettlement and present them in the next Apex Committee for approval. A three-member committee comprising Administrator Karachi, Commissioner Karachi and Secretary local government would prepare the rehabilitation plans.