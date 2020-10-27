Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Reported by Radio Pakistan, in his message on the eve of Kashmir Black Day, he also urged the world to take practical steps to stop India from using state-terrorism as a tool to destabilize the region.

The Prime Minister said the international legitimacy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions, which are binding.

He said it is collective responsibility of all member states to ensure compliance by India of its international obligations.

The Prime Minister said we are observing Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message on Kashmir Black Day has urged international community to pressure India to immediately lift the military siege of the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reverse the illegal actions and restore Kashmiris' fundamental human rights.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have urged the United Nations to strictly implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and take strict notice of ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in his message urged the civilized world to take practical steps for providing Kashmiris their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.