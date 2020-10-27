Share:

RAWALPINDI - Taxila police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling on Monday by arresting a notorious smuggler and seizing 36kg opium from his possession, according to a police spokesman. The accused has been identified as Hamza Rehman, the resident of Peshawar, against whom a case was also registered, they said. According to sources, a police team, led by SHO Police Station Taxila SI Gultaj, on a tip-off that member of inter provincial racket can smuggle narcotics, had beefed up security on GT Road.

The cops stopped a suspicious van coming from Peshawar for checking, he said adding that during course of search, cops found 36kg opium and held the driver on the spot. Later, the smuggler was shifted to police station where a case has been registered against him, the spokesman said.