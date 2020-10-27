Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr Arif Alvi and briefed the President on po­litical and administrative af­fairs in the province besides the issues at the universities during a meeting at the Gov­ernor’s House, on Monday. Earlier, President Arif Alvi arrived in the provincial me­tropolis on a two-day visit and he was received by Gov­ernor Punjab Chaudhry Mo­hammad Sarwar. First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi is also ac­companying the President. President Dr Arif Alvi is due to inaugurate Coronavirus Heroes Wall – the wall built to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes - and Quran Garden at the Governor’s House to­day (Tuesday). Speaking on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said development and stability of the country were top priority of the gov­ernment for which all the institutions were working in unison, adding that the elements trying to destabi­lize Pakistan would not be allowed to fulfill their nefari­ous designs. He said peace was the ultimate solution to strengthen the country. The President said despite all challenges on the economic front, the country was taking great leaps, adding that the international organizations were also acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan.