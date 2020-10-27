LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr Arif Alvi and briefed the President on political and administrative affairs in the province besides the issues at the universities during a meeting at the Governor’s House, on Monday. Earlier, President Arif Alvi arrived in the provincial metropolis on a two-day visit and he was received by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi is also accompanying the President. President Dr Arif Alvi is due to inaugurate Coronavirus Heroes Wall – the wall built to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes - and Quran Garden at the Governor’s House today (Tuesday). Speaking on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said development and stability of the country were top priority of the government for which all the institutions were working in unison, adding that the elements trying to destabilize Pakistan would not be allowed to fulfill their nefarious designs. He said peace was the ultimate solution to strengthen the country. The President said despite all challenges on the economic front, the country was taking great leaps, adding that the international organizations were also acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan.
Staff Reporter
