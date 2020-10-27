Share:

ISLAMABAD - City health authorities on Monday recommended closure of multiple departments of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) after confirmation of five novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there.

The District Health Office (DHO) has recommended closure of different departments of the university to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The letter written by DHO to ICT administration said that it is observed that five cases of COVID-19 were reported from different departments of Quaid-i-Azam University. Letter further said that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the concerned department premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the DHO and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination. It also stated that all the remaining departments are advised to follow physical distancing, hand hygiene and face mask precautions inside the classes, cafeterias and on campus to prevent further spread of the infection.

“Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOP’s must be strictly ensured,” said the letter.

The DHO office directed that all the close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days. Earlier, the DHO had sealed 49 educational institutions in the city on confirmation of two and more than two COVID-19 cases.

The DHO Dr. Zaeem Zia in his social media message had said that 157 positives for COVID-19 against 4057 tests run, positivity 3.8%. The top contributors are contacts of positives, travellers, educational institutes, family and friends, and offices. He said it’s high time to follow SOP’s and avoid going around randomly.

The district administration on Sunday sealed 10 streets of the city after observing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of NHS Islamabad’s District Health Office, teams have carried out COVID-19 surveillance activities in various streets in the city.

It said that in order to decrease further transmission of the infection in given areas, timely and proper smart lockdown in these areas will help in cutting the chain of infection in Islamabad.

The streets included were 46 of F-11/3, Street 23 of F-11/2, Street 58 of 1-8/2, Street 57 of I-8/3, Street 91 of I-8/4, Street 10 in Block D of Media Town, Street 12 of l-10/2, Street 33 of G-11/2, Street 30 of Pakistan Town Phase 1 and Street 35 of G-6/2. The notification said that teams from the District Health Office will monitor the implementation of standard operating procedures and extensive contact tracing will be carried out in these streets and adjacent areas.