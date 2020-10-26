Share:

LAHORE-Muhammad Azam of Quetta won the 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2020, which concluded here at PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club.

Azam, who was hardly known in professional golf circles, achieved victory in this event by unveiling his golf playing skills and surprising his adversaries through a masterly effort that fetched him victory and a cash prize of Rs 150,000. For a golf player from Quetta, this represents a breakthrough and good compensation for the hours and hours of practice put in by him especially in a city where the playing facilities are not adequate.

As far as the competition goes, Azam has been relentless in his pursuit of honors with scores of gross 67, 75 and 68 and an overall aggregate of 210, six under par. The score of 68, four under par on the final day can be graded as meritorious indeed for it reflects on his mental strength and capability. Added to that was the fact that his nearest rival Salman Akhter of Lahore Gymkhana also ended the combat at the same score of 210 and as per rules, they went into a sudden death playoff. It goes to the credit of Azam that he emerged as the title winner after achieving a birdie on the first playoff hole whereas Salman had a par.

Other illustrious ones, who won good cash prizes through participation and performance in the championship, were Kashif Masih (Garrison Club) who ended up third with an aggregate score of 212, four under par, Latif Rafiq (Gymkhana) 213, three under par, M Akhter (Islamabad) 215, one under par and Zahir Shah (Peshawar) 215, one under par. They have showcased plentiful golfing ability and appear as professional golfers with acumen. Two more, who did well, were Azmat Khan (Peshawar) and Zubair Hussain (PAF Islamabad) as they aggregated a score of 216, which in golfing terms is referred to as level par.

At the conclusion of the event here at PAF Skyview Golf Course, the winners were honored by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Air Commodore (r) Tariq Usman, Project Director PAF Skyview, golfers and golf lovers.