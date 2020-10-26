Share:

Bella Hadid spotted bonding with her beloved horse Blue

ISLAMABAD- She was on the path to becoming a professional equestrian before tragically contracting Lyme disease in 2016. But Bella Hadid got back to her roots as she bonded with her beloved horse Blue at her mother Yolanda’s farm in Pennsylvania. And the 24 year old supermodel shared a slew of snapshots with her 34.7million followers that showed her planting a tender kiss on her stallion’s muzzle. Instead of including a caption, Bella let the sentimental snaps speak for themselves. She suited up for the day in equestrian gear, which consisted of the sport’s signature boots, a pair of riding pants, black leather grip gloves, and a helmet for safety. Hadid kept cozy in a cropped mustard toned sweatshirt that she layered over a black and white polo top. The runway maven looked noticeably makeup free and she had her lengthy brunette tresses styled into a low ponytail.

Sensors on NASA’s Mars 2020 space craft answer call from earth

ISLAMABAD - Recently, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, team members of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission waited for a reply from the Mars Entry, Descent, and Landing Instrumentation 2 (MEDLI2) suite onboard the spacecraft, which is currently en route to the Red Planet. MEDLI2 is a collection of sensors that will measure aerothermal environments and thermal protection system material performance during the atmospheric entry phase of the Mars 2020 mission. The sensors successfully passed a battery of environmental tests before being installed on the Mars 2020 heat shield and backshell to ensure they could withstand launch and the harsh conditions of space.