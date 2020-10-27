Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced resumption of Umrah facility for the international pilgrimages from November 1, this year after suspension of months amid COVID-19 pandemic The announcement made on the airline’s official Twitter account stated that the total number of international destinations for permitted travelers would be raised to 33. While announcing the protocols for the resumption of International Umrah, it said that a negative PCR test no earlier than 72-hours before departure time in origin will be needed from the pilgrims while a quarantine period of three days must be completed in the hotel, private news channels/Saudi gazette reported. “Each group must be accompanied by a registered guide as no individual will be allowed to perform the Umrah,” it said while directing the pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom with a registered group. At least 24,000 pilgrims performed Umrah since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia partially resumed the pilgrimage with extensive health precautions after a seven-month coronavirus hiatus.