Master Paints/FG Polo and Pebble Breaker won the opening matches of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints/FG Polo outlasted Platinum Homes/Guard Group by ten and a half goal to six.

From the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Argentine’s Mannuel Carranza played superb polo and emerged as top scorer with impressive eight goals while the remaining one came from Sufi Haroon.

From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi struck a quartet while Raja Arslan Najeeb banged in a brace.

The second match proved to be a closely-contested encounter where Master Paints fought well but Pebble Breaker maintained their dominance till the end and won the match by six goals to five and a half.

From the winning side, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa cracked a quartet while Iran’s Muhammad Raza converted two goals.

From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Adnan Jalil Azam and Raja Jalal Arslan contributed with two goals each but their contribution couldn’t help their side win the encounter.

Both the matches were witnessed and enjoyed by a large number of polo lovers, players, their families as well as JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob and others.