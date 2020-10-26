Share:

LAHORE- The Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 will get underway here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) today (Tuesday). JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab said that top six teams are taking part in this Pakistan Polo Association’s (PPA) calendar event. He also thanked Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for sponsoring this eight-goal event. “The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A consists of Platinum Homes/Guard Group, Master Paints/FG Polo and Barry’s while Pool B comprises of Pebble Breaker, Master Paints and Diamond Paints/FG Polo.