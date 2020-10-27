Share:

Swat - A group of 20 students and youth volunteers, including five girls, had the opportunity to take an educational trip to the Pak Army Headquarters at Malakand Fort, with the aim to provide an exposure and enhance awareness of the youth.

The students were warmly received by the Army officers upon their arrival at the Headquarters. General Officer Commander Malakand Division Khurram Sarfaraz met the youth volunteers and had an informative session with them. Col Sohail, Col Naveed and other officers were also present on the occasion.

General Officer Commander Khurram said that youth were our future as they had the power to change the direction of the sea similarly they would set the direction of Pakistan as leaders. GOC said, “We need to reach a level where our voices can be heard around the globe. Revolutions are only brought by the youth. Our youth should be focused, develop understanding and be prepared in every cause of life. Following these tips their performance will be definitely amazing in future. The youth of Swat and entire malakand division is hard working and loyal,” he remarked while appreciating the delegation.

During the tour the youth volunteers were brief about the historical Malakand Fort and also provided informative knowledge about the Fort. The students were informed about the heroic and noble role of the Pakistan Army in depleting terrorism. Students paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who rendered their lives for restoration of peace.

The participants lauded the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army for the sake of the motherland. They were not only safeguarding the borders of the country but at the same time providing social services to the masses of the area, they said.

The visiting students said, “We support our armed forces and the entire nation was proud of the gallantry of the Army.”

The students were thoroughly entertained from the trip to the Pak Army Headquarters. They were not only inspired by their national heroes but also spurred on to work hard and make Pakistan the great and prosperous nation in the world.