Share:

The UN mission in Libya on Saturday welcomed an announcement of lifting the state of "force majeure" from Libya's eastern Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports.

"This decision is a result of the confidence-building measures agreed and implemented through the Joint Military Commission. It’s a win-win for the Libyan people,” the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

The UN mission said the announcement “demonstrates what can be accomplished when Libyans come together in good faith for the sake of their country”.

The move by the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) came after the announcement of a permanent cease-fire agreement between the Internationally-recognized Libyan government and eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar.

On Sept. 19, the NOC said it lifted the force majeure state from the secured seaports and kept it on the ones still under the control of militia and militant groups.

Tripoli has battled Haftar’s forces since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Following the GNA’s victories against Haftar’s militias this year, diplomatic efforts have been underway in recent weeks to reach a solution to the Libyan conflict.