The recent decision of the government to increase the price of medicine is really painful and shocking for poor people. What should the poor think about it? The poor mainly prioritise their food, job, health, education, electricity and gas. I myself saw many poor people who are unhealthy and suffering for dangerous diseases but still, they did not go to the hospital due to the high price of medicine. It is really painful how poor are compelled to compromise with their health and many others wishes.

YASIRA MANSOOR,

Makran.