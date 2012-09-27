





KARACHI - A one-day training programme was organised for the intending Hajj pilgrims of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, here at the Institute of Image Management (CIIM), KMC old building.Total 56 employees of the KMC had been selected through balloting to perform Hajj this year, said a statement issued by the KMC on Wednesday.Addressing the training program, Metropolitan Commissioner Matanat Ali Khan said the intending pilgrims are the ambassadors of the country. He called upon the intending pilgrims to pray for peace, brotherhood and prosperity in the country and especially in Karachi and this program was specially arranged for you to learn rituals of Hajj.The KMC employees expressing their feelings said that we had been provided precious information about performing Hajj through this programme.CIIM Director Muhammad Shahid has said that it was first training program of current fiscal year 2012-13 and 56 employees of the KMC will perform Hajj this year. Later, the Metropolitan Commissioner distributed certificates among the participants of the training programme.