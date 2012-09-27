

QUETTA – Expressing grave concerns over the incidents of sectarian killings, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights has stressed upon the Balochistan government for evolving a comprehensive strategy to curb the menace.

A meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights held with its Chairman Senator Afrasiab Khattak in the chair here on Wednesday. Committee members Farhatullah Babar, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Farhat Abbass and Balochistan government representatives were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, Hazara community notables, religious scholars and relatives of the victims briefed the committee that more than 700 people of Hazara community were killed in sectarian killing incidents. “We have taken up the issue with the provincial and federal authorities but no serious attention was paid in this regard,” they informed the committee, adding that most of the relatives of the Hazara community people who had been targeted since 1999 till date have not been given any compensation. The told the Standing Committee that the provincial government had failed to provide them security. At this, Senators Afrasiab Khattak and Mushahid Hussain assured them that the committee has been visiting Quetta to hear their grievances to be presented in the Upper House. They also assured the heirs that steps would be taken for their security, including the Hazara community people. The committee chairman observed that Balochistan was confronted with several issues, and they were well cognizant in this regard, adding the Standing Committee on Human Rights would raise all issues one by one.

On the occasion, relatives of the Sunni religious scholars victimised in target killings, also met the members of the committee. They told the committee members that 36 religious scholars were killed since 2010. They said several accused were also arrested by police but the government was not cooperating in this regard.

“The provincial government even does not bother to inquire after the family members of the deceased,” they added. Committee chairman Afrasiab Khattak assured the victim families of every possible help. “We are visiting here to listen to your issues meet victim’s families,” he added.

Later, the members asked Balochistan Chief Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad why the government was failing to curb the target killings and violence.

At this, Yaqoob said there was no concept of sectarian target killings in the recent past. However, he told the members that the Balochistan government was serious in curbing the incidents.

At one stage, Senator Mushahidullah Khan snubbed the Home Secretary Naseebullah Bazai saying, the Chief Justice of Pakistan in his remarks while hearing law and order case, had clearly said that the Balochistan government had failed to address the issue.