KAMOKE - PPP Punjab President Imtiaz Safder Warraich has said that the present democratic government will complete its constitutional tenure.Addressing PPP workers at the inaugural ceremony of a road at Chianwali here, he said that conspiracies of undemocratic elements would be foiled with the support of the masses. He said the PPP-led government was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.He said that the government was utilising all available resources to overcome energy crisis and various projects had been initiated to end crisis in the country. "Many projects have been completed while work on other are in progress according to the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," he added. He said that a large number of people would benefit from the development projects which were being executed apidly in Gujranwala district to facilitate the masses.