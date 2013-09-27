

LAHORE: The elections of Punjab Guild of Old Scouts were held under the supervision of election commissioner Anwar Ali Dogar on Thursday.

As per results, Mian Munir Ahmed elected as President, Adbul Haq Senior Vice-President, Prof Altaf Chahat General Secretary, Saleem Ahmed Aali Joint Secretary, Syed Waris Ali Shah Finance Secretary and Umair Sipra Secretary Information.

Earlier, Abdul Haq threw light on the objectives of the Punjab Guild of Old Scouts. Capt (r) Aftab, Saleem Ahmed Aali and Rahat Ali Jafferi spoke on the occasion.–PR